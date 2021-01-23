10 South Florida Fishing Tips to Help You Catch and Cook

Did you know that Florida is the fishing capital of the world ?

And if Florida is the capital, then South Florida is Main Street. There are few places on earth more perfect for a spot of fishing, especially if you’re looking to catch and cook.

If you’re planning a trip to South Florida, you might be looking for some pointers.

Read on as we take a look at some practical South Florida fishing tips to help you land your dream fish.

What To Catch

Florida isn’t just about bass fishing—although it’s famous for bass for good reason!

If you’re in South Florida, there are plenty of other beautiful fish you can aim for. Stunning fish such as Tarpon, Redfish, Sea Trout, Snapper, Grouper, and Snook can all be caught in the waters in and around South Florida.

With so many great fish out there, you’re bound to land a beauty during your stay.

Landing Peacock Bass

Peacock Bass were introduced to Florida’s waters way back in the 1980s.

Native to South America, these gorgeous fish are not only great to look at but can put up a serious fight. If you’re looking for a challenge, then look no further than the Peacock Bass.

The best way to target them is with fly gear or light spinning. Hooking them is the first part of the challenge; these beauties can put up a serious fight!

Do You Need a License?

For Peacock Bass, you’ll need a freshwater fishing license before you head out.

You can get these from a number of retailers, such as tackle shops, or even Walmart. You can also apply online or over the phone. Just make sure your license is in order before you start fishing.

Bigger Isn’t Always Better

A lot of bass fishing is done with large live bait such as foot-long worms, but there’s a lot to be said for going smaller scale.

Small jigs can be very effective if you play your cards right. Try using some custom jigs & spins and see how you get on. Multi-colored jigs can be particularly effective.

When fishing off the bottom, watching your line is vital, as you may not feel the bite. A heavy-action rod is also recommended for the tough fight that is sure to follow.

Can I Keep My Peacock Bass?

Yes. And, no.

It depends on what kind of Peacock Bass you catch. Butterfly Peacock Bass are the most common variety, and you’re allowed to keep up to two of these, only one of which can be over 17 inches long.

Speckled Peacock Bass are in low numbers in Florida, however, so if you land one of these, it’s illegal for your to possess or kill it. If you’re looking to catch and cook, Butterfly Peacock Bass tastes a lot like a good Snapper.

Be Prepared for a Fight

If you haven’t got the hint, already, Peacock Bass are renowned fighters.

These fish are seriously strong and will offer you a proper challenge. The key is to make it through the first run; if you survive that, you’ve got a great chance of landing a beautiful Peacock Bass. A properly set drag is vital; if it’s set too tight, the fish can easily break it.

Try and keep the fish in open water, and then let it run. Keep the line tight, and slowly wear the fish down.

Try the Fly

Some of South Florida’s freshwater fishing sites are ideal for fly fishing.

If you’re looking to catch and cook, fly fishing is a great way to land panfish, and can often work out better than spin fishing. Even if you don’t land anything work cooking, you’re sure to be in for hours of fun.

Consider Canals

There are hundreds of small lakes and ponds around South Florida which offer great fishing, but you can also have a lot of joy trying some of the many canals in the area too.

You’d be surprised at the number of large fish that can be found in some of these canals, and if you’re hungry, there will definitely be some panfish to be found. Get out there and explore, and you might just strike gold.

Aim for Winter

Some of the best freshwater fishing in South Florida can be had in the winter.

This is ideal, as it’s also when a lot of people choose to take a trip to the Sunshine State. Bass fishing tends to reach its peak during the winter months, and it’s also when some saltwater fish are at their slowest, meaning you’ve got an even better chance of landing them.

Lose the Leader

The majority of South Florida’s freshwater fish don’t possess deadly jaws or razor-sharp gills, so you can leave your bite-proof leaders safely at home.

It’s one less thing to worry about so you can concentrate on landing that perfect bass.

Are You Ready for Some South Florida Fishing?

If this article has got you in the mood for some South Florida fishing then we wish you the best of luck.

Remember, that at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what you catch; just get out there and enjoy the experience. There are not many places on earth that are better for enjoying a day of fishing than South Florida.

