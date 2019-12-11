10 Recalled Defective Products that You May Use Every Day

Product recalls in the United States involve several different government agencies. Food and pharmaceutical recalls involve the Food and Drug Administration. Recalls of consumer products are done under the auspices of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. You may be surprised to learn of some of the everyday products that you use that may be the subject of a recall. Companies sometimes make a mistake in their design or manufacturing or simply do not anticipate the issue. Below are descriptions of ten recalled products that you may use every day. Customers who are injured by these products have legal recourse against the company who made the faulty product.

Folding Knives

Harbor Freight Tools issued a recall for their folding knives. The problem was that the locking mechanism on the knife failed to lock it in place when the blade is extended. When the lock was not secure, users were at risk of receiving a laceration. In fact, there were six reports of lacerations including four that required medical attention. This recall affected a large number of products as there were 1.1 million units that were subject to the recall. Customers could return the knife for a full refund of the purchase price.

Resistance Bands

People routinely use resistance bands as a way to exercise in their homes and office. However, on the Fit for Life brand of resistance band, the product was prone to separating from the handle. When that happened, there was a risk that the band could strike the user in a manner that could cause injury. Here, there were six incidents in which customers received lacerations, abrasions or contusions. There were nearly 100,000 units of this product that were subject to the recall notice.

Essential Oils

These oils are made from plants and are routinely used by consumers for aromatic therapy. However, the packaging on these products failed to comply with the legal requirement to make substances safe to be around children. This failure placed children at risk of gaining access to and ingesting the oils. There were no known incidents related to this problem, but this is an example of a defect, even if it does not relate to the substance of a product. The packaging is considered part of the product and can still pose harm to those who use the product or come into contact with it. Failure to properly package the product in a manner that protects children is a common reason for product recall.

Children’s Water Bottles

In one of the larger product recalls of 2019, Contigo was forced to recall 5.7 million children’s water bottles. The silicone spout of the water bottle was a risk to detach. If that piece were to separate from the bottle, it could cause a choking risk for children. There were 149 reports of the spout detaching from the bottle. In 19 of those incidents, the spout was found in the child’s mouth, presenting a risk of imminent choking. The company offered replacement lids for bottles that were affected by this recall.

Trivets

While you may have a hard time imagining how trivets can cause significant harm that would merit a recall, some brands come with magnets attached to them. The magnets on the Tristar trivet were a risk for detaching from the trivet. When that occurred, there was a risk that children could get their hands on the detached magnet and swallow it. There was one case where a child swallowed a magnet and suffered intestinal perforations and other internal injuries, Customers were directed to keep these out of the reach of children or they could return them for a replacement. The recall impacted 350,000 units of the product.

Coffee Mugs

Lifetime Brands issued a recall for 150,000 coffee mugs. The coffee mugs cracked when they were holding hot liquid. This caused the possibility of lacerations and minor burns. This made the coffee mug dangerous when it was used for its intended purpose. There was a report of one customer who suffered minor scalding burns from hot water when their mug broke from hot water. There were seven total incidents where the mug cracked from hot water.

MacBook Pro Laptops

Apple recalled over 400,000 units of the laptop computer because the batteries in the computer had the ability to overheat and become a fire hazard. There were 26 reports of this happening, including incidents where users received minor burns from an overheating computer on their lap. In other cases, there was a minor fire that caused damage to nearby property. One customer was injured after inhaling smoke arising from the overheated battery. Apple offered customers free repair on these computers to fix the battery issue.

Dresser Drawers

South Shore Furniture had to recall over 300,000 dressers because of the tendency of the drawers to either tip over or entrap small children. In one case, a chest of drawers tipped over and fell on a two-year old child. The chest of three drawers fatally injured the child. There was one other tip-over incident with minor injuries. Customers were able to receive a full refund of the purchase price of the drawer.

Space Heaters

In 2019, Amazon recalled almost 400,000 space heaters because it had the ability to overheat, raising the risk of burns and fire damage. There were reports of the space heater burning or sparking. Two of those cases caused damage to power outlets, but there were no reports of anyone injured. Customers were able to return these units to Amazon for a full refund.

Coffee Presses

Starbucks has a product line of coffee presses that are made from recycled products. However, the knob has a tendency to break off of the front of the product. When that happens, the metal can become exposed, causing users to sustain lacerations. There were eight reports of lacerations associated with this product.

When you have been injured by a defective product, you may be entitled to substantial financial compensation when you contact a defective product lawyer . Sadaka Associates has been helping people who have been injured by defective products since we opened our doors in 2008. Call us today to find out how we can help you.