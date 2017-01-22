Willie Stewart & Friends Performing At For Jamaica Fundraiser

On Saturday March 25th 2017 Willie Stewart & Friends will be performing LIVE at the 11th Annual For Jamaica Fundraiser.

The Live, For Jamaica Concert will be spectacular as they raise funds for new beds and mattresses to orphanages and shelters in Jamaica, like Clifton Boys Home that burnt to the ground.

Event Time: 6pm-11pm

Event Location: 11601 NW 6th Place Plantation 33325

Tickets: $100/person -includes dinner, dessert & non-alcoholic drinks- (beer & wine available)

For more information visit: www.forjamaica.org