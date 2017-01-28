UWI Welcomes Jamaica Awards And Symposium

Promoting Education Through Tourism

Elizabeth Mariana Cheung, Kingston Magazine

KINGSTON, Jamaica – This year’s UWI Awards and Symposium is scheduled for February 22, 2017 5-8pm at the Open Campus Learning Centre, University West Indies, Mona and will showcase tourism, education and culture with all proceeds to benefit Christian mission and school project.

UWI Awards Patron Ambassador of China to Jamaica, Niu Quinbago, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith will join in paying homage to Business Man of The Year, Top Caribbean Resort destination, and Caribbean Airlines superpower CAL, the warmth of the islands.

The red carpet event will be covered by local and international media as well as augment Jamaica’s event tourism calendar while providing millions of dollars in marketing revenue for sponsors for twelve months.

Continental Tropical cuisine will delight guests and provide a royalton ultra-exclusive experience courtesy of Royalton Blue Waters, Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Transportation will be provided on and off campus by JUTA tours, RSVP (876) 631-8841.

Come and celebrate ‘Brand Jamaica’ and all it has to offer.