By January 23, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

How U.S. Demographics are Changing Business Dynamics

Diversity as the Disruptor: How U.S. Demographics are Changing Business Dynamics

New York –  Last weekmore than 50 speakers of diverse cultural background, representing four dozen major corporations, prominent business and community organizations and leading universities and over 300 conference participants attended the second annual Asian American Business Roundtable (AABR) “The New Majority: Igniting the Future through Inclusion and Partnerships,” held at the Venetian, Las Vegas.

The coming together of a multicultural community comprising of African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans and Asians to form a “New Majority” in America means changes, challenges and new collaboration strategies for businesses and organizations that seek to thrive in the coming decades.

The AABR Summit’s mission is to harness the strengths and encourage the strategic partnership as the ethnic communities in the USA continues to grow into a demographic majority of the United States.

Making the Keynote address at the Asian American Business Roundtable Summit was Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente.

Making the Keynote address at the Asian American Business Roundtable Summit was Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente.

Many of the keynote speakers delivered profound and authentic messages about their companies and the economy and how the New Majority must work together; including Bernard J. Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Mehmood Khan, PepsiCo’s Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific and co-sponsor; Solomon D. (“Sol”) Trujillo, Chairman of Trujillo Group, LLC and; Pamela G. Carlton, President of Springboard-Partners in Cross Cultural Leadership.

In addition, powerhouse companies such as Cisco Systems, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Univision, all, made their mark at the Summit.

A panel discussion on the New Majority Women in Executive Leadership was lead by Pamela G. Carlton (Pictured Far Right), President of Springboard-Partners in Cross Cultural Leadership; with guest panelists including (L to R) Chiqui Cartagena, Senior Vice President in the Political and Advocacy Group for Univision Communications, Inc.; Abby C. Fiorella General Auditor of MasterCard; Helen Loh, Senior Vice, Content & Digital Marketing of Charles Schwab; Deanna Archuleta, Owner of Archuleta and Associates; and Robin L. Washington, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gilead Science, Inc. . Photo Credit: Traci Coulter

A panel discussion on the New Majority Women in Executive Leadership was lead by Pamela G. Carlton (Pictured Far Right), President of Springboard-Partners in Cross Cultural Leadership; with guest panelists including (L to R) Chiqui Cartagena, Senior Vice President in the Political and Advocacy Group for Univision Communications, Inc.; Abby C. Fiorella General Auditor of MasterCard; Helen Loh, Senior Vice, Content & Digital Marketing of Charles Schwab; Deanna Archuleta, Owner of Archuleta and Associates; and Robin L. Washington, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gilead Science, Inc. 
Photo Credit: Traci Coulter

How Three Ethnic Groups Build Sustainable Parnerships for future collaboration - this panel discussion included Dr. Dario A. Cortes (Pictured Far Right) Senior Vice President , Strategic Alliance of Berkeley College; (L to R) Josè Calderòn, President of the Hispanic Federation, Kamesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Fred S. Teng, President of the America China Public Affairs Institute and Michael J. Garner, President of One Hundred Black Men, Inc. Photo Credit: Traci Coulter

How Three Ethnic Groups Build Sustainable Parnerships for future collaboration – this panel discussion included Dr. Dario A. Cortes (Pictured Far Right) Senior Vice President , Strategic Alliance of Berkeley College; (L to R) Josè Calderòn, President of the Hispanic Federation, Kamesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Fred S. Teng, President of the America China Public Affairs Institute and Michael J. Garner, President of One Hundred Black Men, Inc.
Photo Credit: Traci Coulter

Posted in: Business
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: