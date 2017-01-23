Diversity as the Disruptor: How U.S. Demographics are Changing Business Dynamics

New York – Last week, more than 50 speakers of diverse cultural background, representing four dozen major corporations, prominent business and community organizations and leading universities and over 300 conference participants attended the second annual Asian American Business Roundtable (AABR) “The New Majority: Igniting the Future through Inclusion and Partnerships,” held at the Venetian, Las Vegas.

The coming together of a multicultural community comprising of African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans and Asians to form a “New Majority” in America means changes, challenges and new collaboration strategies for businesses and organizations that seek to thrive in the coming decades.

The AABR Summit’s mission is to harness the strengths and encourage the strategic partnership as the ethnic communities in the USA continues to grow into a demographic majority of the United States.

Many of the keynote speakers delivered profound and authentic messages about their companies and the economy and how the New Majority must work together; including Bernard J. Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Mehmood Khan, PepsiCo’s Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific and co-sponsor; Solomon D. (“Sol”) Trujillo, Chairman of Trujillo Group, LLC and; Pamela G. Carlton, President of Springboard-Partners in Cross Cultural Leadership.

In addition, powerhouse companies such as Cisco Systems, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Univision, all, made their mark at the Summit.