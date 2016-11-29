Trinidad & Tobago Native Introduces Michelle Obama at White House Reception

Trinidad & Tobago Native and US Army Vet Hazel Bethel Introduces First Lady Michelle Obama at White House Holiday Decoration Reception for Military Families

Washington, DC – At a recent welcome reception for military families at The White House, Trinidad & Tobago native and US Army administrator veteran Hazel Bethel from South Florida introduced First Lady Michelle Obama in commemoration of the closure of official holiday decorating activities at The White House.

In late summer 2016, Hazel Bethel applied to be a holiday decorating volunteer at The White House and received notice of her acceptance in early November.

As a member of the volunteer team, she helped to realize this year’s holiday theme, “The Gift of the Holidays”, and was assigned to the decorating duties of the East Colonnade of the White House.

She spent five days (Nov 24-29) with over 120 other volunteers from around the nation to complete decoration of the “People’s House”.

Hazel was selected by the Office of the First Lady to deliver opening remarks to the attending military families and the introduction of the First Lady.

Click here to view opening remarks from Hazel Bethel.

Thereafter, The White House hosted a holiday reception for the military families and is expected to welcome over 68,000 visitors over the holiday season.

A resident of Cutler Bay, Miami Hazel Bethel (maiden name, Benjamin) of Balmain Village, Trinidad & Tobago, migrated to the United States in 1970, served in the US Army until 1982 and retired from the Miami Dade Public School system in 2016.

In her remarks, she noted, “I always stressed to my children that in the United States any child can become the President, and in 2008 that was proven when Barack Obama became the first African American President.”

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and the First Family are completing their last year of service to the nation and holiday season in the White House.

View the reception here.