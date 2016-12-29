SOUTH FLORIDA – It’s the final week of the year, and a riveting year it’s been! Politics, celebrities, technology have all been disruptive. But we can always find comfort in food.

Many of Taste The Islands viewers have found solace in Caribbean recipes from Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas and elsewhere in the Caribbean that remind them of home, or of a favorite holiday vacation. Now it’s time for us to tell you what those most popular recipes are.

So let’s do one last run down sharing your Top 10 Caribbean Recipes of 2016, courtesy of Taste The Islands.

1. Jamaican Oxtail

Oxtail is one of Jamaica’s most revered types of soul food. Jamaican Oxtail is well seasoned and cooked for multiple hours until the tender meat falls off the bone.

Try the recipe for Jamaican Oxtail.

2. Jamaican Fried Dumplings

Jamaican Fried Dumplings are a popular bread-style side. They are fit to accompany any meal throughout the day, but they’re usually enjoyed with breakfast. The dough is made with flour, baking powder and butter, and it’s easy to prep and fry up.

There are other versions of these called “Bakes” found elsewhere in the Caribbean, but for Jamaicans, it’s all about the fried dumplings.

Try the recipe for Jamaican Fried Dumplings.

3. Caribbean Brown Stew Chicken

Caribbean Brown Stewed Chicken or “Brown Stew Chicken”, an extremely well-seasoned dish is often fall-off-the-bone tender. It is served for brunch, lunch or dinner as Jamaicans like to have a meal that “holds you” for hours. Try it with Rice and Peas or Fried Dumplings.

And get the recipe for Caribbean Brown Stew Chicken here.

4. Jamaican Red Peas Soup

Rich and decadent, Jamaican Red Peas Soup (actually made with Red Kidney Beans ) is thick, creamy and full of meat, dumplings and ground provisions, making it perfect for a summer starter or a warming winter meal.

The traditional recipe calls for stewing beef along with salted pig tails or ham hocks.

Get the recipe for Jamaican Red Peas Soup.

5. Jamaican Banana Fritters

When you’ve got overripe bananas sitting on your kitchen counter, use them to make these delightful little ripe banana fritters. These sweet bites are a traditional brunch item served in Jamaica, and are an interesting alternative to your regular old pancakes.

Get the recipe for Jamaican Banana Fritters.

6. Barbadian Macaroni Pie

This Barbadian version of baked mac and cheese is made differently depending on which eatery or home you visit. Keep in mind they’ll usually use a tubular macaroni rather than the typical elbow macaroni. And the secret ingredient is yellow mustard. It gives the popular side dish a very creamy, memorable and oh-so-yummy flavor that is distinct from what you’re used to.

Here’s a very basic recipe for Barbadian Macaroni Pie.

7. Bahamian Conch Salad

Conch (pronounced ‘konk’) is a shellfish found in the warm Atlantic Ocean waters. The Queen conch, the one we press to our ears to listen to the sound of the ocean, is the type whose meat is used in traditional Bahamian Conch Salad. The conch is a delicacy that, though still thriving near the Bahamas, is not readily available further away from the tropics.

If you can’t get hold of Conch Meat , replace it with lobster for this refreshing ceviche style Bahamian Conch Salad.

8. Passion Fruit Mojito

The Passion Fruit Mojito is a special version of the traditional Cuban mojito. The passion fruit makes it tangy, the mint makes it refreshing, and the dark brown, barely refined sugar gives sweetness and depth. Use real passion fruit pulp if you can, but if not, the Passion Fruit Puree found in your grocer’s freezer works just fine.

Try Passion Fruit Mojito.

9. Jamaican Fish Tea

Don’t let the name fool you. You don’t drink this Jamaican fish tea out of a dainty little flowered cup. It’s a fish-based soup laden with ground provisions and chunks of delicious goodness in every bite.

Try Jamaican Fish Tea.

10. Jamaican Jerk Turkey

Say buh-bye to boring roast turkey and hello to a tasty new island inspired holiday tradition! This recipe for Jamaican Jerk Turkey is simple and delicious. You can use a store bought jerk seasoning or make it from scratch. Simply massage the seasoning into the turkey, bake and voila!

Get the Jerk Turkey recipe.

ADVERTISEMENT