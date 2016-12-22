Surinam Airways Moved 40% More Passengers This Year

MIAMI – Surinam Airways moved an increased number of passengers on its Florida/ Guyana routes so far this year compared to 2015.

Surinam Airways has expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Guyanese and Guyanese American traveling public for its support of the airline’s service during the course of the year.

The airline offers non-stop flights from Miami to Guyana three times weekly and seasonally out of Orlando.

The increase in passengers this year over 2015 on each leg of the route is estimated at about 40 per cent.

Surinam Airways To introduce cargo service from Guyana in January

The airline will also offer cargo service out of Guyana beginning January 2017.

Surinam Airways North America General Manager Henk Fitz-Jim in extending Holiday and New Year’s greetings to the Guyanese American community across the United States pledged the airline’s continued commitment to serving the Guyana market with the highest levels of safety, comfort and overall customer service.

He said the airline boasts a 92 per cent on time departure record from Miami International Airport to Guyana and apologized to those customers who would have been inconvenienced as a result of the carrier’s eight per cent delays.

“Our goal remains to be the traveling public’s first choice and to ensure this by providing safe, reliable, affordable and top class service to our customers. We increased our flights from Miami to Guyana from two to three flights weekly earlier this year as well as seasonal service from Orlando. We have also reached out to Guyanese communities in other states around the US including Atlanta in response to their requests for the introduction of service and we are looking at the feasibility of some of these routes in keeping with our commitment to customer oriented route schedules,” Fitz-Jim reported.

He also reported that for the Holiday Season the airline has been fully booked and thus far there have been no delays or any other problems that would have inconvenienced passengers. “It is our sincere hope that this trend continues indefinitely and that our customers continue to enjoy the Surinam Airways experience.”

Fitz-Jim announced that during the course of 2016 Guyanese had been trained to handle cargo in accordance with US Department of Homeland Security standards and the airline will, as of January 2017 offer cargo service out of Guyana into the United States. It already offers cargo service into Guyana out of Miami.

“We have also demonstrated our commitment as a good corporate citizen by giving back to the communities that support us. We have been sponsors of several events to mark the 50th anniversary of Guyana’s independence in addition to supporting the efforts of several Guyanese American charitable organizations that do good work in areas such as health care, education, trade and investment promotion, sport and cultural preservation,” Fitz-Jim said in his end of year briefing.

Surinam Airways, he said, “looks forward to offering its superior level of service to Guyana and Guyanese in the new year and beyond. We welcome any feedback which our customers have about our service.”