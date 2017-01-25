St. Kitts and Nevis Leader Of The Opposition To Open Office

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – An Office of the St. Kitts and Nevis Leader of the Opposition is to open soon, two years after the 2015 General Elections.

Leader of the Opposition, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas made the disclosure Wednesday afternoon during the Issues Programme on Freedom 106.5 FM.

“Finally, after tremendous difficulties, we have moved forward,” said Dr. Douglas, who further stated: “Whether it will be supported by the Government or not, we have moved forward to open the office.”

He disclosed that it will be located Suite 6A in the Sands Complex, in Basseterre for the time being.

“Persons who would want to meet Members of the Parliamentary Opposition and those who be wish to see those who are aspiring to become Members of Parliament for Labour will be able to meet them there at specific time periods,” said Dr. Douglas.