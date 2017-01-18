St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Will Resist Attempts To Disenfranchise Overseas Voters

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – The opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) will resist any attempt by the Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government to disenfranchised nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who presently have the constitutional right to register to vote and vote in general elections.

SKNLP National Political Leader and Leader of the Opposition, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas said Tuesday the right to vote is no longer based on wealth, ownership of property or assets, but on the attainment of 18 years.

Dr. Douglas said talk by the current PLP/CCM/PAM administration to abolish the right of nationals who reside overseas to come home and vote must be resisted by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We will not allow the disenfranchisement of our people, the Kittitians and Nevisians who are living overseas and depriving them of their right to vote, even though they are presently registered and living overseas. That will be resisted and it must be resisted not only by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party but by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis generally.

Dr. Douglas responding to calls to his weekly programme “Ask the Leader,” said the SKNLP, which celebrates its 85th Anniversary on January 23rd, is very conscious where Kittitians and Nevisians have come from as a people.

“We are conscious of the struggles that have been won and in the celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the party, we will again reemphasise those achievements, the struggles that we have been through, and the roles of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, its founding fathers and national heroes, in ensuring that we have today, a democracy, a country, that is strong in the adherence to the principles of democracy,” said Dr. Douglas.

In the 2015 general elections the SKNLP, led by the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, remained the largest single party in St. Kitts and Nevis, gaining 11,897 votes to the Hon. Shawn Richards’ People’s Action Movement (PAM), 8,452, the Hon. Vance Amory’s Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) 3, 951 votes; the Hon. Joseph Parry’s (Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), 3,276 votes and Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris’ People’s Labour Party (PLP), 2,723.

Seatwise in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, the PAM holds 4 seats, the SKNLP, 3 seats, the CCM, two seats and the NRP and the PLP, 1 seat each.