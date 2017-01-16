St. Kitts Government Looking After Their Own Interests Says Opposition

Tim Harris Government looking after their own interests

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Leader of the Opposition in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas says there will be robust opposition to the plan by ministers in the Team Unity Government of Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris to look after their own interests instead of the overall development of the twin-island federation.

In an interview with WINNFM, the former prime minister said the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party will this year continue to bring to the people’s attention that the Harris Government is not for the national development of the people.

“The government is of a group of persons from three parties that came together, after twenty years of opposition, and they are now attempting through nepotism and cronyism, to fill their own pockets using their position and the assets of the country and of the government that is under their control,” Dr. Douglas said.

He added that the issues of crime that Dr. Harris and his Team Unity coalition said that they had the answer for are glaringly there.

“The issues of health that we have throughout the entire health and hospital health system, that issue is still ongoing. The issue of unemployment among our young people, that is still ongoing and the Labour Party therefore, will continue to speak to these critical issues,” said Dr. Douglas.

“We wish to be a robust opposition, it’s gonna be done on the streets, it’s gonna be done in the alleyways and byways, it’s gonna be done in the institution of government in parliament. We are going to make sure that we challenge the government especially in the area of good governance and the continued democratic way of life here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” the Federation’s longest serving prime minister said.