Rupee & Black Shadow – Tipsy

Rupee returns with yet another dance floor sizzler, this time pairing up with the legendary chart-topping mega producer Troyton Rami of Black Shadow Music.

When the man who brought you superstar Sean Paul’s “Gimme De Light”, teams up with the man who brought you Billboard top 40 charting “Tempted To Touch”, the combination can only mean one thing…guaranteed party.

Hot girls, thumping bass line, infectious rhythm and melody, drinks, DJ, a club setting or a carnival, this song invokes all the ingredients to have a Caribbean party, anywhere in the world.