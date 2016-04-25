SOUTH FLORIDA – Kristine Alicia delivers her best music video to date. The release, Hand Over River, is her second single from the upcoming album, Songs From Zion.

The beautiful music video, directed by Frederic Blake, tells the story of an aspiring singer trying and staying on track towards her dream.

“While trying to come up with a concept I sent the song to a friend of mine also in the music business and she replied within five minutes with the story line. I loved it as it’s a story that everyone could relate to.” says Kristine.

Click Image to watch video of Kristine Alicia: Hand Over River

Hand Over River is produced by Rory Stone Love of Black Dub Movement. As soon as Kristine Alicia received the track from the producer she immediately got inspired to write the lyrics.

“I just thought about how I’ve been feeling on the journey. How people have been there to help me fulfill what I believe I’ve been called to do. But also thought of other friends I know who feel they can’t get past certain struggles and its proven how God uses the people around you to be a helping hand.” Kristine continued, “I love working with Rory – he always pushes me to do my best and encourages me to incorporate my spiritual beliefs and church background in my current expressions.”

