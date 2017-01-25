Reggae Singer Christopher Martin Debut Album “Big Deal” Out Feb 10

“Big Deal” Out Feb 10, 2017 On VP Records

MIRAMAR – As one of Jamaica’s most in-demand reggae singers since winning 2005’s Digicel’s Rising Stars (the island’s top televised show equivalent of American Idol), Christopher Martin has been a BIG DEAL for over a decade!

On February 10th, 2017, the 29-year-old artist will finally reveal his first full-length album to the world. As a Valentine’s Day born baby and a romantic playboy at heart, his 16-track international debut could not come at a better time.

Big Deal is the perfect recipe of sweetness, swagger and sex appeal and showcases Chris’s versatility and vocal excellence.

Chris fires with formidable skill on the album’s braggadocios theme song “I’m A Big Deal” (produced by Troy “Troyton” Hinds).

Click to watch Christopher Martin – I’m A Big Deal | Official Music Video

With almost 4 million views, the video is proof that the song’s title rings true. He heats things up on the sensual r&b flavored track “Under The Influence Remix” featuring UK grime artist Chip, the swaggerifc “Magic” and “Love Distance Lover” featuring newcomer Destiny Moriah.

The latter part of the album delves into his long list of love songs including “Distance,” “Better Than The Stars” and reggaeton inspired “My Love.”