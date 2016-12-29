Reggae Distributor VP Records Makes Mark in 2016 & Looks Forward to 2017

NEW YORK – As 2016 comes to an end, Reggae powerhouse, VP Records Music Group shines and looks forward to another great year.

VP Records is proud to have three albums Jah 9’s 9, Raging Fyah’s Everlasting and We Remember Dennis Brown compilation on Billboard’s 10 Best Reggae Albums of 2016 selected by critic Rob Kenner.

The list also includes two titles, Mr. Vegas’ This Is Dancehall & Beenie Man’s Unstoppable, from VP Records’ distribution arm VPAL.

Read Billboard’s 10 Best Reggae Albums Critics picks here.

OkayPlayer’s Caribbean site LargeUp.com celebrates some of the labels’ releases in their end-of-year round up, including Everlasting from 2017 Grammy nominees Raging Fyah and the debut album Epic & Ting from producer Bulby York.

LargeUp.com list of 2016 Caribbean Albums, click here.

In 2017, the premier reggae label and distributor will gear up for first quarter releases from artists like Christopher Martin, Fay Ann Lyons, Bunji Garlin, Queen Ifrica, Spiritual and many more.

The label will also celebrate Greensleeves Records’ 40th Anniversary next year in 2017 with special titles and events. Stay tuned!

Reggae Powerhouse, VP Records Music Group

Based in Queens, NY, VP Records is a major pioneering and global force in the reggae music industry with satellite offices in Jamaica, Japan, United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

VP is the only record label that represents the full spectrum of Caribbean music from reggae, roots & culture to soca and dancehall.

The leading label officially became the genre’s powerhouse with the acquisition of its long-time contender Greensleeves Records & Publishing in 2008.

With VP and Greensleeves combined catalog, Greensleeves Publishing became the leading source for reggae music publishing worldwide.

Since its acquisition, VP Records has also expanded the label’s operations through imprints, including 17 North Parade (vintage catalog and reissues), Dub Rockers (surf roots, rock and reggae acts), as well as VPAL (the global distribution network for the genre’s independent artists and their label counterparts).