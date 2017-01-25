2017 Grammy Nominee Reggae Band Raging Fyah Named ” Jamaica’s Reggae Music Ambassador”

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Adding to the prestigious honor of being nominated for 2017 Best Reggae Album by the Grammy committee, Pele, Demar, Anthony Watson, Courtland “Gizmo” White and Kumar collectively known as Raging Fyah add “Jamaica’s Reggae Music Ambassador” to their numerous honors.

It was indeed a proud moment for the self contained band to officially proudly represent their country to the world, ” We have said this many times before, and it rings true to who Raging Fyah are. Jamaica is the birth place of reggae, it is our birth place. The vibes and the sounds of our beautiful island is what we Raging Fyah carry in our soul to the world.”

Members of the band met with Minister Grange on Friday, January 20, 2017, who also used the also used the opportunity to once again congratulate the band on their recent Grammy nomination and to wish them well on their upcoming tour. “We (the Ministry) are proud to be associated with this group of talented musicians. Each member brings their own style to the music and that is what captivates reggae lovers. As you go on this tour I want you to represent us well and promote brand Jamaica through your music,” Minister Grange said.

On January 24th, Raging Fyah embarked on the 2017 “Winter Roots Tour” taking part of California, award-winning reggae group Tribal Seeds which will see the bands perform coast to coast throughout the United States commencing in Santa Cruz, California and ending March 10th in Tucson, Arizona.