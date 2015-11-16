Ocean by H10 Hotels – Jamaica’s Newest All Inclusive Resorts

Trelawny, Jamaica – Jamaica expands its all inclusive resorts offering by adding a new hotel brand, Ocean by H10 Hotels.

Spanish and Jamaican businessmen Carlos Moleon and Fredrik Moe have joined forces with Ocean by H10 Hotels, a Spanish and Canadian joint venture led by Spanish Hotel chain H10 Hotels from Barcelona to build 2 hotels near Falmouth, Trelawny.

The first 5 Stars All Inclusive Resorts hotel is scheduled to open by the end of 2018 and will feature 425 all inclusive seaview luxury rooms. Next phase will follow with a 5 Star all inclusive resorts Adults Only Hotel with 375 seaview rooms.

The investment is expected to add approximately 1000 new employment into Trelawny once both hotels are operative.

H10 Hotels operates in the Caribbean under the brand Ocean by H10 Hotels, a Joint Venture with the leading Canadian tour operator Transat. Ocean is already present in Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba, so Jamaica will be its 4th Caribbean destination.

Established in the early 80s, H10 Hotels is a privately owned Spanish Hotel company that operates 51 mostly owned hotels, totaling more than 13,000 rooms in eight countries: Spain, Italy, Portugal, England, Germany, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Cuba. H10 Hotels is one of Spain’s top 10 hotel companies and is currently expanding throughout Europe and the Caribbean. The company is committed to satisfying its customers’ needs by offering them exceptional locations, specialised services, carefully selected cuisine and facilities that are constantly being updated to ensure the highest levels of quality.

Transat A.T. Inc. is an integrated international tour operator with more than 60 destination countries. It distributes products in over 50 countries. A holiday travel specialist, Transat operates mainly in Canada and Europe, as well as in the Caribbean, Mexico and the Mediterranean Basin. Montreal-based Transat is also active in air transportation, destination services and distribution. It is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

