North Miami – North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme, Deputy City Manager Arthur H. Sorey, III., and Assistant Police Chief Larry Juriga joined Arcahaie Mayor Marie Rosemila Sainvil Petit Frere, Councilman Garry Joseph, and Councilman Wilson Jean-Francois to sign a Sister Cities agreement with City Of Arcahaie, Haiti to foster economic, social and cultural development between the two cities.

“Today we signed a Sister-City agreement to build on and strengthen economic, cultural and educational relationships between the cities of North Miami and Arcahaie, with the common goals of developing understanding and respect, while improving the quality of life for our respective residents,” said Councilman Alix Desulme, who hails from the city of Arcahaie.

The Sister City agreement commits both cities to identifying activities that can generate new initiatives to further nurture economic, social, and cultural relationships, as well as:

Mutual exchanges between commercial, educational, athletic and other civic groups;

Strengthen the links between institutions and public organizations;

Promote both cities to their respective business and academia sectors as locations for trade and investment;

Facilitate trade missions and business-to-business dialogue between the two cities;

Explore and encourage cooperation and exchange between local development agencies, and

Promote mutual leisure and business tourism opportunities.

The signing took place in City of Arcahaie and is the second Sister City agreement signed by the City of North Miami since 2008.