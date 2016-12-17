National League Of Cities Appoints North Miami Vice-Mayor To Committee

City of North Miami Vice-Mayor, Alix Desulme Appointed To The National League Of Cities Information Technology And Communications Committee

NORTH MIAMI – City of North Miami Vice-Mayor Alix Desulme has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2017 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) federal advocacy committee.

This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving telecommunications and information systems (and public access to these systems), privacy concerns, cable TV, phone services, spectrum issues, communications tower siting, universal service, broadcasting and defense of city rights-of-way from degradation caused by installation of communications facilities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Matt Zone, councilmember, Cleveland.

As a member of the committee, Vice Mayor Desulme will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the new administration and at home.

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair David Luna, councilmember, Mesa, Arizona, and Vice Chairs David Baker, mayor, Kenmore, Washington, and Gary Resnick, mayor Wilton Manors, Florida.

For more information on NLC’s other committees and councils, visit NLC Policy Committees

See Also: Miramar’s Chief Of Marketing Named To Federal Advocacy Committee