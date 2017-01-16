Miss Universe Jamaica 2016 – Ready to Take on the World

Isabel Dalley To Represent Jamaica At The Miss Universe Pageant

FT. LAUDERDALE – The reigning Miss Universe Jamaica Isabel Dalley is no ordinary beauty queen. The 6’2”, 19-year-old, loves life in the fast lane.

Hailing from Montego Bay, Jamaica, Isabel enjoys modeling, playing football, scuba diving and driving fast cars.

The eldest of three children, she was introduced to motor racing at an early age by her father, who took her to racing events around the island.

Despite being involved in such high intensity activities Isabel wasn’t always a confident individual. She was bullied in prep school because of her height and did everything she could to make herself seem shorter. As she got older she adopted a quote about bravery that motivated her to try different things, including modeling.

In August 2016, she took a shot at the Miss Universe Jamaica title and was declared winner. Since then, her life has taken an even faster turn.

Today, Isabel is in the Philippines, along with more than 80 other young ladies, to vie for the title of Miss Universe 2016.

To learn more about Isabel and her “Journey to the Crown” click image below.

You can also stay up-to-date with her activities by liking the Miss Universe Jamaica Facebook page.

The MISS UNIVERSE® Competition will air live January 29th, on FOX.