Miramar’s Chief Of Marketing Named To Federal Advocacy Committee

The National League Of Cities (NLC) Name City Of Miramar’s Chief Of Marketing & PR To Its 2017 Information Technology & Communications Federal Advocacy Committee

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar’s Chief of Marketing & Public Relations, Natasha Hampton, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2017 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Federal Advocacy Committee.

This committee has the lead responsibility of developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving telecommunications and information systems (and public access to these systems), privacy concerns, cable TV, phone services, spectrum issues, communications tower siting, universal service, broadcasting and defense of city rights-of-way from degradation caused by installation of communications facilities.

The appointment was announced by NLC President Matt Zone, Councilmember, Cleveland, Ohio.

As a member of the 2017 committee, Hampton will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the new administration and at home.

This year’s new committee leadership will consist of Chair David Luna, Councilmember, Mesa, Arizona, and Vice Chairs David Baker, Mayor, Kenmore, Washington, and Gary Resnick, Mayor, Wilton Manors, Florida.

In Hampton’s capacity, she will join members from 16 states and represent Florida alongside 5 other new appointees.

“As the City of Miramar continues to identify and expand its communications infrastructure, representing the city in this capacity places Miramar at the forefront of information and technology advocacy. I’m honored to accept this appointment for such a progressive and dynamic city,” stated Natasha Hampton on her appointment to the NLC’s ITC.

See Also: National League Of Cities Appoints North Miami Vice-Mayor To Committee

ADVERTISEMENT