LIME for a Cause at Hyatt Regency Trinidad At Carnival 2017

Tickets on sale for highly anticipated Carnival celebration which supports local charity

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – This February, Hyatt Regency Trinidad again welcomes revelers from across the globe to experience one of the most anticipated celebrations of Trinidad & Tobago’s Carnival season, the seventh annual LIME fete.

Each year, the country’s leading performers take the waterfront stage to provide entertainment complemented by ‘white with a touch of lime’ décor and gastronomical delights prepared by master chefs from Hyatt Regency Trinidad and international chefs from other Hyatt hotels.

The ultra-luxe, all-inclusive event will take place on February 22, 2017 at Hyatt Regency Trinidad from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

From dining to dancing, each guest can expect to be treated like a VIP at LIME, whether they choose Platinum or Diamond level tickets. Upon arrival, all party-goers will be treated to new signature cocktails – “Lime Frenzy” and “Liquid Lime.”

Diamond level guests will feast on delicacies from sushi, oysters and lobster, to tenderloin steak and Alaskan king crab legs.

Of course, Platinum level guests don’t get left behind. They will enjoy their own feast of slow-roasted meats grilled on seasoned coals and smoked woods, authentic Indian cuisine and vegetarian dishes, in addition to local authentic island fare.

Performances by this year’s top Soca artists, including Machel Montano, are expected.

Last year’s performers included Machel Montano, David Rudder, Bunji Garlin, Major Lazer member Jillionaire, Roy Cape, Blaxx, Kes the Band and more.

Continuing tradition, LIME fete looks forward to seeing “white with a touch of LIME” outfits. Tickets are $275 USD per person for Platinum level lounge access and $500 USD per person for access to both Platinum and Diamond level lounge access.

As part of the Hyatt THRIVE program, Hyatt Regency Trinidad will donate proceeds from LIME to a local charity. The hotel has been a donor partner of United Way Trinidad and Tobago (UWTT) since 2009.

Last year, the proceeds benefitted The Heroes Foundation. Other past recipients include ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association), Christ-Child Convalescent Home, The Heroes Foundation, Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys and Amica House for Girls.

For tickets and additional information visit LIME 2017, email lime@hyatt.com or call (866) 636-6914.