Kristine Alicia Debuts Sophomore Album, “Songs From Zion”

Kristine Alicia “Songs from Zion” album launch event set for the African American Research Library February 16, 2017 at 6:30pm

Fort Lauderdale – International performing artist, Kristine Alicia, has her sophomore album “Songs from Zion” set for it’s Fort Lauderdale release event at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, on February 16th at 6:30 pm.

The worldwide digital release of the album is set for February 17, 2017.

The album will be digitally released worldwide on iTunes as well as all other platforms including: Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, SoundCloud, etc.

Fans of the singer/songwriter have anticipated her sophomore album for months due to the single releases from her collaboration with producer RoryStoneLove. Rory’s label, Black Dub Music, has already released two singles, “Freedom Fighters” and “Hand Over River” along with official music videos for each.

“Songs from Zion” comes nearly a decade since Kristine’s debut album “Get Ready” which garnered an unprecedented eight nominations at the 2009 Marlin Awards, as she took home both Artist of the Year and Female Reggae Vocal Performance of the Year.

Since her emergence, Kristine Alicia has performed nationally and internationally while producing singles which reflect her development as a person and as an artiste.

Now, Kristine Alicia says about the upcoming album, “fans should expect a classic Roots Reggae album rich in inspirational messaging.”

Throughout the time of growth since her debut, Kristine Alicia has collaborated, opened for, and performed with artists the likes of Third World, Taurus Riley, Papa San, Etana, Nadine Sutherland, Warrior King and Freddie McGregor. She has performed in the USA, Canada, Africa and in multiple Caribbean countries. Most recently Kristine Alicia excelled on the main stage at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, November 2016, before twenty-five thousand people who were also there to see Chaka Demus and Plies then Shaggy perform.

The 11-track album includes the work and direction of RoryStoneLove and other renowned Jamaicans in music such as, Saxophonist, Dean Frazer, Horns player, Nambo Robinson, and Producer, Mikie Bennett to name a few.

The album tracks were all recorded with live instrumentation performed by an amazing group of talented musicians who Rory affectionately calls the “Blackites.”