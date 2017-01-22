Kevin Lyttle Has A New Hit and New Miami Recording Studio

New Hit and New Miami Recording Studio from Multi-Platinum Artist Kevin Lyttle Follow Partnership with Sound Royalties

MIAMI – Multi-platinum selling international artist Kevin Lyttle and Sound Royalties, LLC, an innovative company transforming how songwriters, artists and producers fund their creativity, announced their partnership shortly following this month’s release of his hot new soca dance hit “Slow Motion.”

Well-known for his 2003 debut single “Turn Me On,” which became a worldwide sensation, Kevin Lyttle has continued a successful career as a recording musician.

Lyttle’s song “Midnight” just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical chart in October 2016.

Along with his wife Jacqueline, Lyttle also launched Tarakon Records in Miami in 2007 to represent Caribbean music. Kevin and Jackie’s recent partnership with Sound Royalties has now allowed them to build a dedicated recording studio in the city for Tarakon’s fast-growing roster of artists.

“There are 12 artists on Tarakon Records, and we now have a place where they all can go when the inspiration hits them, as opposed to trying to schedule a studio,” said Kevin Lyttle. “They finally really have a home to vibe.”

As it has been for many music professionals, partnering with Sound Royalties was a transformative option for the Lyttles.

The company’s unprecedented offerings – non-credit based royalty advances based on future earnings, that also allowed them to retain the rights to their music – opened the possibilities.

“If you believe in a project, Sound Royalties really gives you more peace of mind knowing you still have your ‘cushion’ and you can use some of your future money toward making things bigger,” Lyttle continued. “It also gives you more time to promote because you spend less time worrying about where the money is coming from.”

“We have been really excited. We made this move with Sound Royalties and great things started happening and are continuing to happen, so we’re pretty grateful.”

Sound Royalties CEO and Founder Alex Heiche added, “Kevin Lyttle’s incredible talent is unmistakable, but it’s even more rare to find someone so passionate about helping up-and-coming artists progress, as he’s doing through Tarakon Records. Sound Royalties shares that mindset of supporting the creative genius behind the remarkable gift of music. We are very excited to partner with Kevin, and wish him and all the artists on Tarakon great success.”