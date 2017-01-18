The ‘Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo’ Set To Delight Attendees

LAUDERHILL – Expecting Moms will be able to get face-to-face with a variety of vendors who are ready to service to their special baby and pregnancy needs before, during and after the birth of their bundles of joy at the upcoming ‘Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo 2017‘.

The ‘Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo 2017’ event is scheduled to be held from 11:00am – 3:00pm on Sat. April 22, 2017 at Babies R Us located in Lauderhill (7350 W Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33319).

Many exciting aspects will be included in the extraordinary baby and family expo event along with giveaways and fun raffle prizes.

The event will allow Expecting Moms to participate in hands-on workshops and demonstrations along with gaining access to numerous Parent Resources and Community based entities that service to the needs of Expecting Moms, New Moms and their babies.

This event is a family oriented affair with Free Admission for all attendees. Families are encouraged to bring the entire family so that all can be involved

Spend the day browsing through Babies R Us and meandering through the vendor showcase which will offer promotional product demonstrations, a diaper derby and allow attendees to engage in other festivities which will be included to make the event a worthwhile one for Expecting Moms, Dads and their other family members.