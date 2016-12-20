Jamaican Government Meets With U.S. Cruise Executives

MIAMI – Jamaica’s Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett met with Chairman of Carnival Corporation, Micky Arison at the headquarters of Carnival Cruise Line in Miami along with members of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

During the meeting, the Prime Minister encouraged the cruise executives and leaders from the FCCA to continue to drive development projects in Jamaica.

Cruise leaders were also given an opportunity to outline issues affecting more substantial growth in cruises to Jamaica and offer suggestions.

