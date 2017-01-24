Jamaican Cultural Icon, Louise Bennett Celebrated At Broward County Library

FORT LAUDERDALE – The 10th annual Louise Bennett-Coverley Reading Festival, a free, two-day event celebrating the legacy of Jamaica’s cultural Ambassador, the late Hon. Louise Bennett Coverley, is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th at the Broward College South Campus Performing Cultural Arts Theatre (PCAT), located at 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024.

Literary Panel Discussion and Free Concert/Performance

This year’s Festival, which forms part of the Library’s Black History Month events, is titled “Is Anansi Meck It – Jack Mandora Mi Noh Choose None.” It begins on Friday, February 3rd with panel discussion from 6 to 8PM on the topic of “Anansi and the Jack Mandora Character.”

On Saturday, February 4th from 2 to 5PM, there will be a star-studded Cultural Extravaganza featuring performances from some of Jamaica’s most renowned proponents of the island’s cultural heritage.

The day’s lineup includes writer/educator/performing artist Owen “Blakka” Ellis; actor/media personality/educator Fae Ellington C.D; and Storytelling Foundation of Jamaica founder Amina Blackwood-Meeks.

Local artists including Tallawah Mento Band, the reggae violinists the Sons of Mystro, the Sierra Norwood Calvary Children’s Cultural Ensemble and the Jamaican Folk Revue, will also perform.

“This is a significant anniversary, celebrating a decade of honoring Jamaica’s beloved Miss Lou, as she was affectionately called, and will include two exciting days of ‘Boo-noo-noo-noos’ events,” said Norma Darby, Director Emerita of the Jamaican Folk Revue, and founder of the annual Reading Festival.

The Festival is presented under the auspices of the Consul General of Jamaica, is jointly coordinated by Broward College, the Friends of the South Regional Broward Library and the Jamaican Folk Revue, Inc.

The events are free and open to the public, and for additional event information call 954-201-8829 .