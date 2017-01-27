Jamaica To Strengthen Relationship With New U.S. Government

By: Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks, extended best wishes to United States President Donald Trump and his Cabinet for a successful tenure in office.

Ambassador Marks who was the nation’s representative at the Chairman’s Global Dinner, hosted by Presidential Inaugural Committee Chairman Thomas Barrack, on January 17, used the opportunity, on behalf of the Government of Jamaica to congratulate the President on his election victory.

Trump was inaugurated on January 20.

In his response, Trump expressed his appreciation for the warm greetings and good wishes and recalled Jamaica as a beautiful country that he had enjoyed visiting in the past. Ambassador Marks welcomed the comments and extended to him an invitation to visit again.

Over the last few weeks of transition in the US Capitol, Ambassador Marks also met with several members of the President Trump’s proposed Cabinet, as well as other senior members of the new administration.

The importance of Jamaica- US relations was reaffirmed during these exchanges. Marks conveyed the interest of the Jamaican Government in working with the new administration to further strengthen and deepen the historically strong ties that exist between the two countries.

In expressing her pleasure at representing Jamaica at the various inaugural events, Ambassador Marks noted her optimism that the transition will remain relatively seamless and that the excellent relationship between the two countries will be maintained.

The Jamaican envoy said she looked forward to actively engaging the new administration in the months ahead on issues of mutual interest.