Jamaican Singer Jack Radics Hailed As “A National Treasure” At Launch of New Album in Atlanta

ATLANTA – Platinum selling Jamaican recording artist Jack Radics has been hailed as one of Jamaica’s finest cultural ambassadors and a National Treasure by Mrs Jewel Scott, Honorary Consul of the Jamaican Atlanta Consulate in Georgia.

Mrs Scott made the remarks as she issued they keynote address at the launch of Radics’ new album, The Watershed, at the Bassmint Production Studios in Atlanta this past Friday evening, November 4.

Before a standing room only crowd filled with celebrities, industry professionals and well wishers, Mrs Scott called the launch of The Watershed album “Another milestone in the artistic journey of one of Jamaica’s finest sons and one of our most distinguished cultural ambassadors.” She noted that in a career spanning nearly thirty years, Radics had held the flag of his nation high on stages across the world, and had refused to bow to commercial pressure to create anything but “Music he can be proud of.”

“We are all the richer for the music he has given us- as a producer, songwriter, bandleader and a singer,” she stated.

The event was hosted by award winning hip hop artist and radio DJ Chubb Rock, of Majik 107.5 FM’s popular afternoon show The Ride, and featured performances by Radics along with The Blak Diamond Band, Rica Newell, and John ‘Jubu’ Smith of Maze featuring Frankie Beverly fame.

The launch also featured the World Premiere screening of the music video for Love Is, the first single from the album. The video was directed by acclaimed film director James Thayer.

Three versions of The Watershed album – main, acoustic and instrumental renditions- were all released simultaneously on Friday.

It was also announced that Radics will shortly be embarking on a major US tour to promote the album.