Hyatt Regency Trinidad Hosting Annual T&T Energy Conference

T&T Energy Conference will include debate and discussion among industry leaders

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Caribbean’s leading business hotel, Hyatt Regency Trinidad, is hosting the Annual Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference from January 23 – 25, 2017.

Presented by The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago, the conference promotes discussions between industry leaders and the government as well as dialogue on solutions regarding the energy sector and its role in continuing to fuel Trinidad and Tobago’s growth and prosperity over the next few decades.

The annual conference, now in its 8th year hosted at Hyatt Regency Trinidad, attracts delegates from around the world as well as senior decision makers from various companies throughout the local energy sector. It is one of the largest conferences of its kind featuring exhibition booths and a workshop.

With an approximate 1,400 visitors in attendance in 2016, the 2017 conference is expected to be an even greater success as last year’s post-conference survey indicated that 95 percent of delegates would return and 100 percent would recommend the conference to others.

Last year’s representation included delegates from the US, the United Kingdom, Barbados, Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela, China and the Falklands Island and the Dominican Republic.

Located in the heart of downtown Port of Spain, Hyatt Regency Trinidad sits at the epicenter of the country’s business district and is well equipped to host major meetings and events of this nature.

As the only venue on the island with expansive state-of-the-art meeting facilities, the premiere business hotel offers functional space for both large and small events. Its 43,000 square-foot meeting space includes a regency ball room, seven banquet rooms, four meeting rooms and two board rooms.

The conference center also features expert meeting, planners, audiovisual specialists, translation services and a superb catering team.

Easy access from major U.S. cities and many Caribbean countries make it a popular choice with business travelers, industry leaders and local business.