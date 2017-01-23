Haiti-Based Sunrise Airways Charts Course for Accelerated Growth

Sunrise Airways Charts Course for Accelerated Growth With New Airbus A320, the 180-seat jet airliner opens the door for added route expansion throughout the Caribbean and North America

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) has positioned itself for aggressive expansion in 2017, initiating service aboard a new 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

Sourced through a wet-lease agreement with Dominican Wings, a subsidiary of Lithuanian wet-lease specialist Avion Express, the Airbus A320 is currently operating along Sunrise Airways routes connecting Cuba with Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

“This upgrade to jet service represents a momentous step forward for our company and our valued customers,” said Philippe Bayard, President of Sunrise Airways. “The added capacity and comfort of the A320 elevates our intra-Caribbean service to Cuba to a level unmatched in the marketplace. At the same time, we’re now firmly positioned for robust expansion throughout the Caribbean, as well as our first-ever routes to North America. For Sunrise and our passengers, this is a game-changer.”

The move to the Airbus A320 marks the first time in Sunrise Airways’ history that it has offered jet service. Previously, the carrier operated an all-turboprop fleet consisting of ATR 42-320 and Jetstream 32 EP aircraft.

“Continued investment in the very best aircraft, technology, training, and personnel is a hallmark of our strategic development plan,” noted Bayard. “Our commitment to providing our customers with the very best service in the skies is absolute.”

