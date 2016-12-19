Guyanese American Chamber Welcomes Passage Of New US Legislation

MIAMI – The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (GACC) welcomes the passage in the United States Congress of the US-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act (H.R. 4939) which calls for a new, long-term strategy to strengthen links between America and its Caribbean neighbors and to provide for an enhanced role for Caribbean Diaspora communities.

The GACC wishes to express its sincere appreciation of the bipartisan efforts of Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) in crafting this bill and to all the members of Congress for their support of this crucial legislation which provides an unprecedented opportunity for the incoming US Administration, the Caribbean region and Caribbean Diaspora in the US to work together to promote meaningful collaboration in a wide range of areas including trade, investment, energy, security, culture and sport.

The GACC is encouraged by the recognition of the US Congress that the Caribbean Diaspora is of particular importance and that it “looks forward to working with the Caribbean American Diaspora to ensure that they can provide input to the State Department and USAID on US relations with the Caribbean in the years ahead.”

The GACC wishes to give the assurance that it will continue to interact with other Caribbean American organizations, the Caribbean Diplomatic Corps in Washington, DC and with the US Congress and Administration to transform the provisions of this new legislation into meaningful results of mutual benefit to the Caribbean region and the United States.

It is the sincere hope of the GACC that all parties, including Caribbean Governments, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat and the private sector both in the US and the Caribbean will embark, with some degree of urgency, on crafting a well coordinated strategy as well as identifying the priorities which would give true meaning to the provisions of this legislation. The GACC stands ready to contribute to this process.