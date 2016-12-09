Get Up Close And personal With Reggae Powerhouse Minister Marion Hall

Marion Hall Album Signing Event – December 17th At VP Records Florida in Miramar

Miramar – Minister Marion Hall, formerly known as Lady Saw, will be showcasing tracks from her latest album “When God Speaks”, giving fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with the Reggae powerhouse.

Minister Marion Hall is inviting everyone to come out to her in-store album signing event on December 17th, 2016 at The VP Records Florida Retail Store located at 6022 SW 21st Street, Miramar, FL from 3pm – 6pm.

The event is one you can bring the entire family with an opportunity to meet Minster Marion Hall, get your picture taken, and get your personalized copy of her latest album “When God Speaks” autographed with purchase.

The album “When God Speaks”, contains a mixture of reggae, soca and soul music, with the track list including You Are Worthy, Room in My House, and I Had Jesus.

Hall said “she is hoping that listeners of her album will receive comfort and inspiration from each track to know that God heals and forgives”. “I have transformed from being a Saul to a Paul. I want everyone to know that a person can never be too unclean for God to cleanse them. I am hoping that this album will transform a lot of lives,” she said. *Caribbean National Weekly

Music, fun, giveaways, and adding to the festivities a live broadcast with WZPP 103.9 FM from 4pm – 6pm with the Burke at Work Show with hosts Ron Burke and Mikey Mike.

“When God Speaks” available on iTunes, Amazon, and online at VP Reggae

