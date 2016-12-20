Four Tips To Consider When Shipping To The Caribbean

SOUTH FLORIDA – When you need to ship small packages, large barrels or commercial freight, what comes to mind when shipping to the Caribbean?

Easy, fast and reliable are usually the top things to think about when shipping to the Caribbean. But, how can you find the right shipping company without sacrificing quality of service?

That’s actually pretty easy, fast and at your fingertips. Just follow the tips in this article to discover how you can evaluate shipping carrier options while still getting the level of service you want.

Tips On Shipping To The Caribbean

Identify Shipping Companies

The first thing you need to do is identify the shipping companies you can trust to deliver great service for all types of shipments, including small packages and commercial freight.

With more than 40 years of experience in the global air cargo industry, Amerijet provides daily air cargo flights serving the Caribbean reaching from the Dominican Republic and Jamaica to Barbados and Trinidad and to the Caribbean countries in-between.

Get A Quote

Next, get your quote. You would want to use a company which can provide you with an easy to complete online quote. Amerijet offers a convenient one-stop online quote and reservation system. One thing to note – make sure you have the estimated weight and dimensions of your shipment to get the most accurate quotes possible. If you sign up for the free MyCargo Account on the Amerijet site, you can book your shipment, make payments and track your shipments 24/7.

Compare Value Added Services

Thirdly, it’s also important to choose a company that offers value added services for their small package shipping services.

What this means is that you can add other services to the shipping – for example affordable cargo insurance, convenient package pickup and delivery, and more.

Reliability

You’re almost there. When you need small package, barrel or commercial freight shipping services, you want to choose a reliable company you know will deliver your packages on time and without any hassle.

And of course, you want it all for a fair price.

Amerijet offers “Flat Rate” shipping for small packages and very affordable barrels rates to all the Caribbean destinations it serves.

Use these tips the next time you need to ship cargo to the Caribbean. You’ll get the best rates, and you’ll never sacrifice quality of service.

Find out how Amerijet can serve you by visiting www.amerijet.com today.