Former St. Kitts PM, Dr. Douglas Celebrates 64th Birthday

Dr. Douglas thanks hundreds who wished him Happy Birthday 64

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – An outpouring of love and affection on radio stations and social media greeted former St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas on his 64th birthday – January 14th.

Hundreds of nationals at home and abroad took time out from their busy schedule to wish the Kittitian and Nevisian legend best wishes on his special day and plastered social media with greetings and best wishes to Dr. Douglas.

Tuesday of this week during “Ask the Leader” on 102.5 Kyss FM, Dr. Douglas , who served as prime minister from July 1995 to February 2015, expressed thanks to those who attended a special church service at the Wesleyan Holiness Church where he grew up in St. Paul’s, attended a birthday party and extended best wishes in several forms.

“I thank those who called, who prayed, sent Whatsapp messages, and who greeted me on FaceBook. I thank those who partied with me from late Friday night unto the early hours of Saturday morning consisting of members of my family, my friends, especially St. Clair Tobias, Urell Williams, also from St Paul’s and who was born on the very same day, the same month and year and also calypsonian Turkey Killer, who all celebrated birthdays,” said Dr. Douglas, who expressed thanks also to his colleagues and comrades who attended the party at the Karma club, Sugar’s Complex.

A fireworks display was put on shortly after midnight.