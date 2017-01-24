Florida Memorial University Hosted Special Olympics Basketball Games

MIAMI GARDENS – Special Olympics Florida 2017 Area 11 Basketball Games were held at Florida Memorial University for the first time.

The games were attended by City of Miami Gardens,Mayor Oliver Gilbert III, Miami Gardens-Councilman David Williams Jr. and School Member of Miami-Dade Public Schools, and Dr. Steve Gallon III.

There was a delegation from Miami Norland Senior High School who also attended.

Special Olympics Florida serves over 5,500 athletes in Miami-Dade County with intellectual disabilities providing sports training and competition in 17 sports. 350 competed at the Area 11 Basketball Games. 200+ Volunteers and the community supported the event.

The Miami Heat Dancers performed and the XTreme team was in attendance.