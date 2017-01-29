Florida Caribbean Students Association Mourns The Passing Of Former Advisor

Florida Caribbean Students Association (FCSA) Mourns The Passing Of Beloved University Of Central Florida CSA Advisor Anne Marie de Govia

MIAMI – On behalf of thousands of students and alumni of Caribbean descent within the Florida Caribbean Students Association (FCSA), we regret to advise of the passing of Ms. Anne Marie De Govia.

A proud native of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, Ms. Anne Marie served as the Advisor to the Caribbean Students’ Association (CSA) of the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando, Florida, from 1996 until her retirement in 2015; this ended a 21-year term of service with UCF’s College of Business Administration.

UCF’s Caribbean Students’ Association has served as an academic oasis and a “home away from home” for many Caribbean students.

The organization was officially formed in 1993 with the purpose of fostering a cultural bridge between the Caribbean and the United States. Under Ms. Anne Marie’s guidance, CSA accomplished and surpassed its mission.

FCSA students, alumni and the community at large can support the family in the celebration of her life by donating to the family’s GoFundMe account at http://bit.ly/msannemarie.

Proceeds will be used to offset medical and funeral/memorial expenses; efforts are also ongoing towards the establishment of an endowment scholarship fund at UCF in Ms. Anne Marie’s name and honor. May God bless your consideration and generosity; her legacy will live on forever.