Finn Partners Welcomes Jamaica’s New Consul General to New York

NEW YORK – Gail L. Moaney, APR, Founding Managing Partner of Finn Partners, public relations agency of record for the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) greeted Jamaica’s Consul General to New York Trudy Deans following a lunch meeting in midtown Manhattan on Thursday, January 19.

During the meeting, Moaney briefed the incoming Consul General on initiatives being undertaken by the JTB to strengthen relations with the Diaspora.

The Consul General welcomed the update and the partnership support to enhance Diaspora relations.

L-R: Consul General of Jamaica to New York Trudy Deans and Gail L. Moaney, APR, Founding Managing Partner of Finn Partners

