FDP Statement on Mayor Giménez Caving to the Trump Administration

Tallahassee — The Florida Democratic Party released the following statement in response to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez’s refusal to stand up for his county’s sanctuary status, enabling Trump to tear families apart:

“It’s unconscionable that the mayor of Miami Dade County would turn his back on immigrants because he lacks the spine to stand up to Donald Trump,” said Miami-Dade DEC Chair Juan Cuba. “Mayor Giménez’s cowardice will expose tens of thousands of families to deportation, despite the County Commission’s unanimous 2013 vote to designate Miami-Dade a Sanctuary County. Mayor Giménez must not let the Trump administration turn our local law enforcement officials into a deportation force that will tear families apart.”

“Mayors from across the country have refused to turn their backs on immigrants. Miami-Dade County should proudly do the same. I hope all Miami-Dade residents who reject Trump’s bigotry will call the Mayor’s office and make their voices heard.”