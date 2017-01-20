Excellence Group of Luxury Hotels to Build Two Hotels in Jamaica

Minister Bartlett Signs Agreement with Excellence Group to Build Two Hotels in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett signed an agreement with representatives of the Excellence Group of Luxury Hotels and Resorts to build two hotels in Oyster Bay, Trelawny, which will add over 700 rooms to the island’s room-stock.

The Excellence Group, which is renowned for its award-winning luxurious properties, plans to begin construction on their first property in Jamaica in February 2017.

The first hotel will be built at a cost of US$110 million. It will have some 325-rooms and is expected to open its doors to guests in the first half of 2018. The second property, which will have some 400 rooms, will open at a later date. The project is expected to generate some 2,000 new jobs in the construction and operation phases.

The Minister signed the agreement with the CEO of the Excellence Group, Antonio Montaner – Ferrer and the group’s Country Manager for Jamaica, Rafael Matas. The Signing took place at Jamaica’s booth at FITUR, which is largest International Tourism Trade Fair for inbound and outbound Ibero American markets, now underway in Spain.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Bartlett expressed that “investment in Jamaica’s tourism sector is booming. We welcome this new project as it marks the entry of yet another major brand to the sector. The entry of the Excellence Group to the Jamaican landscape will certainly broaden the options available to visitors and help to enhance our product offering. I am pleased that both hotels will be luxury properties as the first hotel will be branded as an Excellence property while the second will be operated under the group’s top brand – Finest.”

In welcoming the move Minister Bartlett said “the current investment being made in our country is proof of the confidence the Excellence Group and our many other investors have in Jamaica. As we continue on our path to meet the objectives outlined in our growth agenda, this development project will aid in our quest to secure 15,000 new rooms in the next five years.”

He emphasized that “another key component of our growth strategy is securing new investments, so we welcome the entry of yet another investor and encourage other players both local and international to invest in Jamaica’s vibrant tourism sector.”