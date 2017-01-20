Doug E Fresh & Estelle Among Honorees at UWI Fundraising Gala

Singer Estelle, International Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Paul Salmon and the Inaugural Shirley Chisholm Award Highlights the Evening

New York – Doug E Fresh, Barbadian born American rapper, record producer and beat boxer, known as ‘The Human Beatboxer,’ is among the 2017 honorees at this year’s Annual Legacy Awards Gala of the American Foundation for The University of West Indies (AFUWI), a registered US charity.

The New York City, black-tie event which will be held on February 23 at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, is AFUWI’s signature event. Now in its 20th year, proceeds from the Gala provide an average of 50 scholarships annually for students across The UWI’s four campuses.

The awards honor notable individuals from the US and from the Caribbean, all of whom represent high levels of achievement within their respective fields.

Doug E Fresh Receives The ‘Robert “Bob” Nesta Marley Award’

Doug E Fresh will receive The ‘Robert “Bob” Nesta Marley Award’, given to an individual/group for their contribution to society and to the advancement of arts and culture, transcending race, colour, creed and geographies; to unite people worldwide in a spirit that embodies the essence of the music and lyrics of Bob Marley.

Previous recipients of the award have included Machel Montano, Jimmy Cliff, Danny Glover, Judith Jamison, Spike Lee, and Jessye Norman.

‘AFUWI Caribbean Luminary Award’

British born singer, songwriter, record producer and actress, Estelle who is best known for her eclectic mix of musical genres will receive the ‘AFUWI Caribbean Luminary Award.’

Estelle is of Senegalese and Grenadian descent and has released several critically acclaimed records and received a Grammy Award, among other accolades.

This award is given to individuals of Caribbean heritage who, through their efforts and contribution to community have been able to shine a global spotlight on issues germane to the Caribbean.

Inaugural Shirley Chisholm Award

The Inaugural Shirley Chisholm Award will be presented to an individual who, through their lifetime of work in social justice, fighting for educational opportunities and civic work reflect the essence of esteemed Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.

Born in Brooklyn, to a Guyanese father and a Barbadian mother, Ms Chisholm is best known for becoming the first black congresswoman representing New York State in the U.S. House of Representatives for seven terms. She went on to run for the 1972 Democratic nomination for the presidency.

The Gala continues to attract the support and attention of a diverse range of American and Caribbean entities as well as distinguished and influential persons who have graciously served on the Honorary Committee.

This year’s awards will be held under the auspices of Honorary Patron, Dr. the Hon. Harry Belafonte, O.J. The Hon. David N. Dinkins, 106th Mayor of New York City, will again join the celebration as the Honorary Dinner Chair, Paxton Baker as Gala Chair who will be joined by Janell Snowden as Co- Chair.

The fundraising Gala begins with a reception and auction at 6:00 p.m. followed by the dinner and programme starting at 7:00 pm. Tickets start at $500 USD.

To reserve or purchase tickets, and for further information, please visit AFUWI.

ADVERTISEMENT