The Cruise Sector Is Booming In St. Kitts Under the Team Unity Administration

Over one million cruise tourists will pass through the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in 2017, and close to 16,000 of them arrived on their shores on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of tourists, taxi drivers and tour operators spoke with the Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis about our country’s competitive advantage and how much the stakeholders in the tourism industry are benefiting from this current boom in our cruise sector.