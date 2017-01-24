Commissioner Holness Recognizes Volunteers for “Paint the Town Blue” Day

Broward County – Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness honored 13 staff members from Turner Construction Company for their volunteer work during the company’s Paint the Town Blue community outreach program.

From April 30 to May 7 of last year (20116), Turner’s staff members assisted seven organizations within South Florida and three in Central Florida, with a variety of improvement projects, including painting, community clean ups, and small landscaping projects.

Among the South Florida organizations to receive assistance was the Sistrunk Historical Festival, Inc., which requested a 3,000 square foot public wall on Sistrunk Boulevard be painted and power washed.

The public wall is located East of 31 Ave. /West of 28 Ave. in the Broward Municipal Services District (BMSD), Fort Lauderdale.

Before

After

“Anytime public and private sector can come together for the good of the community, we all win. I’d like to thank Turner Construction Company for doing this work in the BMSD and helping to beautify Sistrunk Boulevard. Projects like this are part of my effort, along with community partners, to revitalize the northwest area of Sistrunk Boulevard with the Destination Sistrunk initiative which will bring more economic development opportunities for the residents and businesses in this area,” said Commissioner Holness.