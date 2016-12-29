Commentary With Winston Barnes: “Smiling Faces”

SOUTH FLORIDA – If nothing else, the just concluded elections has proven it is that one can trust virtually no one. This hearkens back to that song from the 1970s by the O’Jays called “Backstabbers”, which speaks about smiling in face when all the time they want to take your place?

Now politics was never a pretty sport, but this last edition of politicking was probably the nastiest most mean-spirited election season in something close to decades.

What we are finding out now is that some of that mean-spiritedness has crept into a number of workplaces where spitefulness has been used to manifest disagreements.

For example, on certain University Campuses, Professors have to be wary of what they say not only in classrooms but also what they say on social media, and even in personal conversations.

While it might be pushing the case to claim the days of McCarthyism is returning, one has to wonder if the first amendment is not on the verge of being assaulted.

But that is not the only fear we should have at this time. It also appears one has to be fearful of speaking the truth, especially to power and perceived power, especially when tinged with racism.

What has happened is that people who peddle in lies are on the ascendancy.

In other words, it would appear that one of the freedoms upon which this country, this civilization has been built could very well be under threat. To say that one has to be wary of their words is a major understatement as we speak.

