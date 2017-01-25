City Of North Miami Black History Month Activities Includes Dr. Cornel West

NORTH MIAMI – The city of North Miami is excited to announce their calendar of events for Black History Month 2017.

The historic month kicks off on Friday, February 3, 2017 with Dr. Cornel West. Black History Month Committee Honorary Co-Chairs, Mayor Smith Joseph, D.O., Pharm.D, and Councilman Alix Desulme, and Deputy City Manager Arthur H. Sorey, III., Chair, will join Dr. West for a frank discussion on The Crisis in Black Education.

The day will start at 11 am with a press conference. Dr. Cornel West will take questions from the news media at the North Miami Public Library, 835 N.E. 132nd Street, Miami, Florida 33161. At 1 p.m. Dr. West will lecture on The Crisis in Black Education at North Miami Senior High School, 13110 N.E. 8th Avenue, North Miami, Florida 33161.

The FREE ticked event is open to the public. Tickets can be obtained at NorthMiamiBHM2017.eventbrite.com

The remainder of the month will be filled with Art Exhibitions, Black History Month Reception, Jazz at MOCA, and the 2nd Annual Music in the Park festival featuring Doug E. Fresh, Chubb Rock, CASE, and Deniece Williams. ALL events are free and opened to the public.

Black History Month Schedule of Events

Dr. Cornel West Speaking Engagement The Crisis in Black Education

Friday, February 3, 2017 | 1 p.m.

North Miami Senior High School, 13110 N.E. 8th Avenue, North Miami, Florida 33161

Faces of Freedom | Artist Reception

Thursday, February 9, 2017 | 7 p.m.

MOCA, 770 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

Pop-Up Block Party & Resource Fair

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | 12:00 p.m.

Secret Location to be Announced

Jazz at MOCA featuring Shareef Clayton

Friday February 24, 2017 | 8 p.m.

MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

2nd Annual Music in the Plaza featuring Doug E. Fresh, CASE, Deniece Williams, Chubb Rock and more

Saturday, February 25, 2017 | 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

Black History Month Closing Reception

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 | 6 p.m.

North Miami City Hall, 776 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

For additional information on this or any other City of North Miami Black History Month event go to NorthMiamiFL.gov/Celebrate.