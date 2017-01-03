City Of Miramar Plans Candlelight Vigil In Remembrance Of Haiti Earthquake And Hurricane Matthew Victims, Thursday, January 12

MIRAMAR – Join The City of Miramar at a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the 7th anniversary of the Haiti Earthquake and the recent Hurricane Matthew tragedy, Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027 from 6pm-9pm.

The event will include a free concert featuring Harmonik, Born 2 Serve, Richie of the band Klass, and Inger Hanna.

Everyone is encouraged that evening to bring a monetary donation or check along with any other items you may want to donate for the cause—i.e., gauze, rubbing alcohol, Band-Aids, antibiotic ointment, pampers, baby formula, bottled water, etc.

The City of Miramar will also continue to accept donations for Haiti Relief following Hurricane Matthew with locations at City Hall (2300 Civic Center Place), Multi-Service Complex (6700 Miramar Parkway), Sunset Lakes (2801 SW 186th Avenue), plus an off-site location, Snap Fitness (17195 Miramar Parkway). The donations will continue until Thursday, January 12, 2017.

For more information, please contact the office of Commissioner Darlene B. Riggs at (954) 602-3141.