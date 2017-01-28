Chevy Chase Community in Maryland Welcomes Back Ambassador Marks to the U.S.

Washington, DC – Jamaican Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks was formally welcomed back to the upscale community of Chevy Chase in Maryland, by the citizen’s association who hosted a reception in her honour on Sunday, 22 January, 2017.

Chevy Chase has been home to the Official Residence of the Jamaican Ambassador to Washington D.C for decades.

Reception hosts Gary Helminskie and Jennifer Iras, opened their home to the members of the close knit community who gathered to officially meet and convey their good wishes to the Ambassador.

To mark the occasion, the Iras family proudly flew the Jamaican flag outside their home, paid homage to Jamaica through the songs of Bob Marley and decked their home with the black, green and gold decor.

Community members warmly embraced Ambassador Marks, voicing their collective hope that Jamaica and the United States will continue to maintain excellent relations. Many brought Jamaican products to the reception, including Blackwell Rum, Ting and Red Stripe which were among the most popular items.

In response Ambassador Marks, dressed in red, white and blue in honor of her hosts, expressed her profound gratitude for the warm welcome received from the community. Speaking on the heels of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States,

Ambassador Marks also took the opportunity to congratulate the USA on the peaceful transfer of power. She underscored the fact that the Government of Jamaica had a great working relationship with the Obama Administration and that she expected the same to continue under President Trump.

Marks also spoke of the strong historical bonds that exist between Jamaica and the United States, and reiterated her optimism that the tradition of goodwill and excellent cooperation between the two countries will continue to be strengthen in the years ahead.

In concluding the evening, Ambassador Marks noted that it was an exciting time to once again embrace her ambassadorial responsibilities, and to establish new alliances and friendships, both at the official as well as private levels.