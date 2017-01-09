Celebrate MLK Day Of Service With HM&B

Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel To Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Day Of Service At Brownsville Middle School In Miami

MIAMI – In commemoration of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service, Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP (HM&B ) in collaboration with other external community partners are organizing beautification and landscaping projects at its adopted Brownsville Middle School in Liberty City, 4899 NW 24th Ave in Miami.

This community event will bring together local citizens and their families to serve a local school in a community of need and advance Dr. King’s dream of social justice and economic opportunity for all on Saturday, January 14, 2017, 9am to 1pm.

HM&B is inviting all interested volunteers to register at www.tinyurl.com/BrownsvilleMLK for the Day of Service project at Brownsville.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Brownsville Middle School and to exemplify the spirit and legacy of Dr. King in fostering civic engagement and community transformation through our annual Day of Service,” said Jerry Hamilton, managing partner, Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP.

In 1994, Congress passed legislation encouraging the King Federal Holiday to be observed as a national day of service.

HM&B will welcome volunteers from Brownsville Middle School PTSA, City Year Miami, Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Bar Association, Caribbean Bar Association, University of Miami Caribbean and Black Law Students Associations, Sadie’s Daughter, Bearded Villains Miami Chapter, Girl Power Miami, Legal Services of Greater Miami, BMe Community, Office of Vice Chair Dorothy Bendross Mindingall, Miami Dade Public Schools, and the The William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, among other community partners and supporters.

For more information, including details about the Day of Service, please call Marlon A. Hill, 305-379-3686.

To register to volunteer, individually or as an organization, go to www.tinyurl.com/BrownsvilleMLK and/or RSVP your attendance with name, contact at rsvp@hamiltonmillerlaw.com.

For any postings in social media (Twitter @HMBLegal, Instagram @HamiltonMillerLaw or Facebook), please follow hashtag #HMBLaw #MLKDay