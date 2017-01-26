Celebrate Mardi Gras in North Miami

North Miami – Fahrenheit, in collaboration with the City of North Miami, welcomes everyone to a Mardi Gras celebration on Sunday, January 29th, 2017. This annual Mardi Gras celebration is sure to be a safe and fun event.

The Mardi Gras celebration is a multi-ethnic event that celebrates different cultures, with a strong Haitian flavor.

This year’s artist lineup features a diverse array of talent with something for everyone to enjoy and will include some of the biggest names in Haitian music.

Headliners currently confirmed to perform on vibrant floats include: Shaggy, the former Haitian President, Michel J. Martelly, also known as Sweet Micky, the Haitian bands T-Vice and Gabel, Chris Santiago, Locos Por Juana, and Sons of Mystro.

The Mardi Gras will be hosted by Papa Keith, of 103.5 The Beat, and there will be additional musical entertainment by DJ Nickymix and DJ Gringo.

There will be spectacular parades featuring decorated floats, street parade, elaborate costumes, cultural food, music, and dancing in the streets. Dancers from Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, Bolivia, and Brazil are set to perform!

The festivities will be held Downtown, in the city of North Miami on Sunday, January 29th, 2017. The parade kicks off at 11:00am until 10:00pm. The Mardi Gras parade start point is on 125th Street at Northeast 12th Avenue and it will proceed to Northeast 6th Avenue.

Attendance to the event is free.

This Mardi Gras is an event not to be missed!