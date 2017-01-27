Caribbean Beauties Shine At Miss Universe 2016 – Cast Your Vote!

Vote Now For Your Favorite Miss Universe Caribbean Beauty

PHILIPPINES – The Caribbean is well represented at this year’s Miss Universe competition scheduled to air on Sunday, January 29th on FOX-TV starting at 7pm.

You can vote now through Saturday, January 28th 8am EST for your favorite Caribbean contestant to earn her spot in the Top 12.

There are 4 ways to vote.

1) Miss U App

Download the Miss U App from the iTunes or Google Play stores, log in using Facebook, Twitter or email authentication, and follow the instructions to vote.

There is a limit of ten (10) votes per account per day via this method during the Voting Period. You must click on the “Cast Your Vote” button for your votes to be counted.

2) Vote.MissUniverse.com

Visit vote.missuniverse.com, login using Facebook, Twitter or email authentication, and follow the instructions to vote. There is a limit of ten (10) votes per account per day via this method during the Voting Period. You must click on the “Cast Your Vote” button for your votes to be counted.

3) Twitter

Submit a tweet or a retweet with #MissUniverse and a contestant specific hashtag announced on the Website. You must have a public Twitter account for your tweets and retweets to be counted.

4) Vodi App

Download the Vodi App from the iTunes or Google Play stores, log in using Facebook, Twitter or email authentication and follow the instructions to vote. There is a limit of ten (10) votes per account per day via this method during the Voting Period.

Miss Universe Caribbean Contestants

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Curacao

Dominica Republic

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands