Caribbean Beauties Shine At Miss Universe 2016 – Cast Your Vote!

Vote Now For Your Favorite Miss Universe Caribbean Beauty

PHILIPPINES – The Caribbean is well represented at this year’s Miss Universe competition scheduled to air on Sunday, January 29th on FOX-TV starting at 7pm.

You can vote now through Saturday, January 28th 8am EST for your favorite Caribbean contestant to earn her spot in the Top 12.

There are 4 ways to vote. 

1) Miss U App

Download the Miss U App from the iTunes or Google Play stores, log in using Facebook, Twitter or email authentication, and follow the instructions to vote.

There is a limit of ten (10) votes per account per day via this method during the Voting Period. You must click on the “Cast Your Vote” button for your votes to be counted.

2) Vote.MissUniverse.com

Visit vote.missuniverse.com, login using Facebook, Twitter or email authentication, and follow the instructions to vote. There is a limit of ten (10) votes per account per day via this method during the Voting Period. You must click on the “Cast Your Vote” button for your votes to be counted.

3) Twitter

Submit a tweet or a retweet with #MissUniverse and a contestant specific hashtag announced on the Website. You must have a public Twitter account for your tweets and retweets to be counted.

4) Vodi App

Download the Vodi App from the iTunes or Google Play stores, log in using Facebook, Twitter or email authentication and follow the instructions to vote. There is a limit of ten (10) votes per account per day via this method during the Voting Period.

Miss Universe Caribbean Contestants

Aruba

Charlene Leslie

Charlene Leslie

Bahamas

Cherell Williamson

Cherell Williamson

Barbados 

Shannon Harris

Shannon Harris

British Virgin Islands

Erika Renae Creque

Erika Renae Creque

Cayman Islands 

Monyque Brooks

Monyque Brooks

Curacao

Chanelle de Lau

Chanelle de Lau

Dominica Republic 

Rosalba Abreu

Rosalba “Sal Garcia’ Abreu

Guyana

Soyini Fraser Miss Universe contestant

Soyini Fraser

Haiti 

Raquel Pelissier Miss Universe contestant

Raquel Pelissier

Jamaica

Isabel Dalley Miss Universe contestant

Isabel Dalley

Nicaragua

Marina Jacoby Miss Universe contestant

Marina Jacoby

Puerto Rico 

Puerto Rico Brenda Jimenez Miss Universe contestant

Brenda Jimenez

U.S. Virgin Islands 

U.S. Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter Miss Universe contestant

Carolyn Carter

